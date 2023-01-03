spot_img
Chakwera gets report on Chizuma arrest…Orders SPC Zamba to make the report public

FILE: Martha Chizuma at Namitete Police

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has received a report on findings of an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma.

State House press secretary Anthony Kasunda has confirmed the development in a statement saying the president received the report on Tuesday and will make orders based on the short and long-term recommendations.

According to Kasunda, the President has further ordered the secretary to the President and Cabinet Collen Zamba to make the report public.

On December 6, 2022, President Chakwera constituted a 12-member commission, led by retired Justice of Appeal Edward Twea, to inquire on developments surrounding Chizuma’s arrest.

Chizuma was arrested at around 4am on December 6 2022, and taken to Namitete Police Station. The arrest led to donors and the public’s criticism, led to her release before mid-day the same day.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni, who alleged that he was injured by allegations Chizuma made in a leaked audio in January

