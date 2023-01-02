Mary Mount student killed in bus accident

Mzimba District Director Of Health and Social Services Angelo Mwabungulu has confirmed that one Mary Mount Catholic Secondary School student has died in an accident that happened today at Luviri Trading Centre in the district, involving a bus that was carrying students from Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya said the bus belonging to Paniche Logistics had 58 passengers on board.

Said Kalaya: “Of the 58 passengers, 28 sustained injuries of various degrees and were rushed to Mzimba District Hospital and Jenda Health Centre for treatment. ”

He said three of the 21 students on board have sustained serious injuries. Kalaya further said preliminary investigations have shown that the accident was due to speeding.

“The driver, Mr Duncan Ngwende, lost control of the bus as he was over-speeding. The driver is among the injured but he will be charged and prosecuted,” he said.

The school’s head teacher Linly Chavula said the bus that was involved in the accident was one of five buses carrying students to the school.

“The students left in five buses which were booked by parents and bus number four is the one which was involved in an accident,” said Chavula.

She said the other four buses did not report any incident and arrived at the school safely.

One of the parents accompanying the students, Mcloud Mwambene was also injured in the accident and disclosed in an interview that he has injuries on his face and left hand among others.

“I’m in pain, I can’t talk much,” said Mwambene. – (By Martha Chirambo, Nation Online)