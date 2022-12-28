Rudo takes Festive Celebrations to Maula Prison

GOOD SAMARITAN

Award winning Gospel musician Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera has donated assorted items to Maula Prison Young Reformatory Section as part of this year’s festive season celebrations.

The donation was also part of Rudo’s birthday celebration which falls on 23 December.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Rudo also called on the church, communities and the general public to start addressing mental health as a serious issue.

“When you are behind these fences people feel they have been forgotten, alive or still in existence. Malawi has been hit with suicidal deaths. People are at a standstill trying to figure out life. We wanted to bring happiness to the hopeless,” she added.

She emphasized that the focus was not the amount of money but the support, adding that there is a lot that can be done if people hold hands.

The donation at Maula prison comes after Rudo held mental health awareness tours in secondary schools in the central and northern regions.

“This is an ongoing campaign. Everyone can play a part from the church to communities. We can start with meetings to address mental health and raise awareness,” she said.

Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera and friends supported the inmates with uniforms, water buckets to help them store water in their cells and other items.

In a separate interview, one of the beneficiaries, Wilba Zambiki thanked Chakwera and described the donation as special.

“This is a special donation on a special day. Life is tough in prison but God is with us,” Zambiki said.

He said prayers are helping in dealing with stress and anxiety.

“We are getting help but it is not enough. Some inmates are doing school and other technical trainings such as tailoring, welding and carpentry. Inmates are being reformed and we need more mental health sessions,” Zambiki urged.

The event was spiced up with music performances by Rudo and friends.