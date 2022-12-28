Zomba Youths Drilled on SRH During Xmas, New Year Celebrations

Some of the participants

Youths in Zomba have been drilled on sexual reproductive health (SRH) at an event that was held at Zomba Community Hall.

Speaking during the event, Zomba Member of Parliament (MP) Bester Awali urged the youths to abstain from sex, especially during this festive season.

According to Awali, most youths act irresponsible while putting their lives in danger during Christmas and new year celebrations.

He further tackled the issue of Cholera and urged the youths on how best they can help in the fight against the disease.

Social media influencer Pemphero Mphande tackled the issue of mental health with the rise of suicide cases across the country.

A performance during the function

“I urge the youths to find solutions to their problems and not rush into commiting suicide,” Mphande said.

He also talked about the issue of sexual reproductive health where he encouraged the youths to work hard in school and abstain from sex.

Concurring with Mphande, Chief Nursing Officer, Arthur Champiti educated the youths on how to avoid HIV/AIDS.

“I encourage you to stay in school and not rush into sexual activities, especially during this festive season,” he said.

In her remarks, Zomba Central Youth Friendly Health Service Coordinator Leticial Mluwa tackled the issue of drug and substance abuse.

She encouraged the youths not to get into alcohol abuse and stay in school and also she talked about having more youth friendly services centres to help the youths to speak up on their challenges and get access to sexual reproductive health services.

The “Wandiyamba Dala” hit maker Slyc headlined the event followed by different activities like poetry, dances and also perfomances from Lipepedwa and Zomba Diamond Platnum.

The event was held under the theme sexual reproductive health for sustainable development.