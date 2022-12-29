Prophet Mbewe’s FOWEL Swallows Joyce Banda’s People’s Party…PP Confirmed dead in East, South

GAINING MOMENTUM

Former president Dr. Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) Executive Committee for the Eastern and Southern region has been swallowed by Prophet David Mbewe’s Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation for Development (FOWEL).

Mangochi District Governor for FOWEL, Muhammad Matola was speaking in the district as he was welcoming members who have defected from Tonse Alliance partners including PP.

Matola said the entire PP Executive Committee for the two regions including 15 governors have dissolved and joined FOWEL.

“PP is dead, all its NEC members from Eastern region which was said to be political bedroom for PP have joined FOWEL,” Matola told hundreds of FOWEL supporters who gathered at Fort Johnestone Wapansi Hotel to welcome the defected members.

Welcoming ceremony in Dedza

According to Matola, PP’s leader and former President Joyce Banda who is set to retire from active politic already endorsed Mbewe, and introduced him to PP.

“Joyce Banda already introduced Prophet Mbewe to PP officials and NEC, what is remaining is for the few remaining PP members to join FOWEL,” said Matola

He then appealed to Prophet Mbewe to consider registering FOWEL as a political party saying problems that Malawians are facing are political and they need political approach.

“Time has come for Prophet Mbewe to register FOWEL as a political party, we want him to stand as presidential candidate during the 2025 Presidential polls,” said Matola adding that Prophet Mbewe is the only person to liberate Malawians from social-economic ills.

Some of the PP members who were welcomed include Mrs. Bisikolo who was a former director for women, Mr. Jere a former regional governor for the North and dozensof others.

FOWEL was founded by Prophet Mbewe, who is well-known for charity works, to liberate Malawians.