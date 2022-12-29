Northeast India dabble in the colours of Christmas celebrations

MAGNIFICENT

Christmas carols, both western and local compositions penned by the region’s composers and spiritualists, were sung by the congregation during church services and fellowships on December 24, kicking off Christmas celebrations in the region.

Prayers, hymns, carols, and Christmas trees dotting the city scape in the entire Northeast region have brought back the festive mood as the year comes to an end. Traditional mass community feasts, regional delicacies to Christmas revelry, the region is celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus in its traditional flavor.

Mangers depicting nativity scenes where Mother Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus sleeping on a makeshift crib surrounded by animals have been put up at every nook and corner of the region is bringing in huge crowd from all faith to celebrate the festival.

Dressed in their best attire, revellers have already descended onto the streets in vast numbers to join the late-night crowds and partake in the festivities.

With vibrant decorations, Christmas tree setups, and illuminations created by revellers, the region is brimming with an enthusiastic holiday mood infused with traditional passion.

In the majority of the region, on Sunday, after church services, community prayers, and other traditions, it is time for a lavish feast that will last until the New Year.

During Christmas, the rural residents of the majority of the Northeast’s remote communities participate in communal feasts. Celebrations began at the stroke of 12 midnight after bells rung in the Churches indicating the birth of Lord Jesus. (Source, India Today)