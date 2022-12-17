Admarc cashier steals K9.8 million

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, Mana: Police in Mangochi have arrested 43 year-old Admarc cashier, Maganizo Chitseko on suspicion that he stole K9.8 million after selling 32,900 kilograms of maize at Kawinga depot.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Sub lnspector, Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed on Saturday of the arrested of Chitseko on Friday, December 15 after he was brought to police for questioning on the alleged theft.

He claimed that was robbed of the said amount of cash by unidentified criminals when he was passing through Tsanya Forest on a motorcycle on his way to Mangochi Admarc to deliver the cash, the Mangochi publicist added.

She added that Chitseko had minor bruises on his stomach, thighs and arms believed to be of a razor blade and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital while unconscious on the day of the said attack.

Daudi said that Chitseko was woken up by an injection when a nurse was administering drip on his hand when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chitseko was treated as an outpatient after it was discovered that he had faked the fainting spell she added.

Daudi said Mangochi Police detectives contacted Manager for Mangochi Admarc, Ferestus Marko who expressed ignorance on the issue saying she had no knowledge that Chitseko was bringing cash to Mangochi Admarc depot.

Sub inspector Daudi said Marko told them that Admarc cashiers are not allowed to travel with huge sum of cash on their own rather they are allowed to travel on official vehicles with guards for escort.

Mangochi Police spokesperson added that police detectives also visited the scene of the alleged attack where they discovered no marks and signs of violence.

The Mangochi Police detectives also discovered that Chitseko faked the attack after failing to account for the K9.8 million, said Sub lnspector Amina.

She said this prompted Admarc to conduct an audit at Kawinga depot at Chowe area in Mangochi where they discovered that Chitseko had sold 32,900 kilograms of maize up to December 7,2022 and decided to keep the cash for reasons best known to himself.

Police has charged Chitseko who comes from Mpinda Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba with theft by public servant contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code and will appear before court soon.