Nigerian national arrested in Malawi for selling cocaine

Police in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a Nigerian man over possession of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine without a licence.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspect as a 40-year-old Antony Ojuku.

Detectives from Central West Region and Lilongwe Police Station arrested Ojuku on Sunday after a tip that some foreign nationals were selling suspected hard drugs to patrons at Epic Bar in Area 10.

Chigalu added that the detectives invaded the bar at around 02:00 hours where they arrested the suspect while his accomplice (name withheld) managed to escape the scene.

“Upon being searched, he was found in possession of 20 blisters of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine. Meanwhile, the suspected drug has been sent to Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) for analysis,” said Chigalu

Ojuku will appear in court soon to answer a case of Found in Possession of Dangerous Drugs which contravenes Regulation 4A as read with Section 19 (1) of Dangerous Drugs Act.