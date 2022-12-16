‘MA-YOH MATAMA’: Docco Man aims high in South Africa

By Moses Nyirenda

Docco Man-after his song got an award. (1)

Lilongwe, Mana: South Africa based Malawian hip-hop artist, Docco Man says he is on the go to take his music career on a higher level in South Africa by among other things coming up with more music projects.

This comes after his song titled ‘Ma-yoh matama’ recently got an award as the best collaboration song of the year in +265Cape Town Awards which was held in Cape Town, South Africa.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Docco Man (real name Clement Kim) said that some of the money he earned in the awards he would among other things utilise to shoot music videos for his previous released songs as he moves forward with his music business.

“I am planning to shoot music videos for my past released singles as I have enough money to support me in this project,” Docco Man said.

He added that, in addition to the music video projects he will also come up with latest singles.

The artist is optimistic that his forthcoming music projects would raise the bar in as far as his music career is concerned.

“I believe that my upcoming projects will play a big role in move up the bar of my music career,” he said.

He also appreciated his fans for their continuous support towards his musical journey particularly those who voted for his track Ma-yoh matama to win an award.

“I would like to thank my fans for their support more especially who voted for my song on Facebook and WhatsApp, because of their votes I was given a golden trophy and money which will support my music projects,” he said.

One of the Docco Man fans, Haroon Mkumbira hailed Docco Man for maintaining his musical career and he encouraged him to work hard if he is to reach greater highest.

Docco Man ventured into music business in the year 2009 and his notable songs include; ‘Tikwatira koma mochedwa’ as well as ‘Adzikhala ndi ndalama’.