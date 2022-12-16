Opposition parties slam speaker Hara

The opposition members in parliament on Friday conducted an emergency press briefing after the House was adjourned ‘sine die’ in a dramatic way.

Members of UTM which is in Tonse Alliance administration were also present on the presser.

Speaking, leader of UTM in parliament, Chrissy Kalamula Kanyasho said as the party they cannot be part and parcel to a government business that is there to inflict pain to its people just to settle political scores.

“UTM members voted against the Bill because it is a draconian one and it has no life in today’s multiparty democracy,” said Kalamula who is also UTM Deputy Publicity Secretary and MP for Nkhatabay North.

Kalamula said their conscious told them to vote against the Bill.

On his part, leader of AFORD in parliament Yeremiah Chihana said what has happened today in parliament in unprocedural and that the integrity of parliament has been undermined.

Chihana has also called the conduct shown by the speaker of the national assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara as comprised, and has asked her to choose one post either to resign as the speaker of parliament and to focus on her roles as vice General Secretary of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

On her part, UDF President Lilian Patel bemoaned the conduct shown by the government side in parliament said this is the first of its kind since Malawi attains democracy in 1994.

Patel also said this is worrisome since it has happened barely a day after Bakili Muluzi who is the first democratic President received an award of enhancing democracy in the country.

Taking the flow, Leader of opposition in Parliament, Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa started by thanking all opposition members including UTM party members for showing unity and purpose throughout the meeting.

He then expressed his worry that the house did not follow adjournment formalities.

Nankhumwa then said as opposition political parties will not allow the country to slide back to the one party system by allowing bad laws such as the Banking bill to pass in the parliament.

“The banking bill is targeting a certain bank which is FHD Bank and as Opposition bench we will fight for what is for the best of Malawians not of a political part’, Nankhumwa said.

He has also asked members of press to follow up on the reports of AIP that was done by joint parliamentary committee as well as the report by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament concerning NOCMA and former CEO of NOCMA, Hellen Buluma.

Nankhumwa has emphasized that as opposition side they will continue providing checks and balances to government.