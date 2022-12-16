First Capital Bank winds up ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promo

CHIRWA: We have offered cash prizes which can be used by each winner to support their personal ambitions

A teacher at Chisukulu Community Day Secondary School in Phalombe, Marion Bester Maganga has won a K5 million grand prize in the First Capital Bank ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promotion.

In June this year the bank launched the promotion which saw the bank giving away K1 million every month and participation was upon depositing a minimum of K20, 000 into the savings accounts and perform two digital and card transactions per month for six months.

Speaking after closing the promotion on Friday Head of Marketing for the Bank Twikale Chirwa described the promotion as a success.

“As we wind up this promotion today, First Capital Bank customers should look forward to more exciting incentives. We further pledge to continue going the extra mile to demonstrate capability in offering tailor-made products and services to our customers.

“As a bank that believes in the validity of our customers’ dreams, we have offered cash prizes which can be used by each winner to support their personal ambitions. This is another small way in which we are driving the growth of Malawi during this challenging economic situation” he said

Reacting to the news of his lucky, the unbelief Maganga, the winner was full of joy saying the MK 5 Million has come as a surprise.

Maganga further said he will use the money to study for a Master’s Degree.

“Aaaah you people are you serious? Is this true? What is the amount again? I will believe this when I have the money in my account. However, I will use the money to do my master’s Degree,” said Maganga

Over 60,000 clients participated in the six month promotion

Meanwhile, other lucky winners have walked away with smart phones, K500, 000, and K1, 000,000 each.