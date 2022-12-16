DStv and GOtv Customers Get Free Upgrades This Festive  

Providing free upgrades during the festive period was the perfect opportunity to do so-EMMA

GOtv and DStv comes bearing gifts this festive season, where customers get a free subscription upgrades simply by paying for their subscriptions. This offer will run from Monday 19 December to 24 January for GOtv and DStv customers who pay or renew their GOtv and DStv subscriptions will be upgraded to a higher package at no extra cost.

To qualify for this offer, customers must pay their subscription through any of the available payment options, via *470# MyGOtv app or MyDStv app, to enjoy a viewing experience on a higher package (offer does not apply to GOtv Supa and DStv Premium customers).

Here is how it works: all customers currently on the GOtv Value bouquets will get an upgrade to GOtv Plus, while GOtv Plus customers will be bumped up to GOtv Max and GOtv Max customers will automatically get boosted to GOtv Supa.

For DStv, all customers on DStv Access will get upgraded to DStv Family. DStv Family customers will get DStv Compact, DStv Compact customers will get DStv Compact Plus and Compact Plus customers will automatically be upgraded to DStv Premium.

“We aim to constantly display the choice and added value our packages provide to our customers and providing free upgrades during the festive period was the perfect opportunity to do so” said Emma Gichonge, MultiChoice Managing Director.

Active, new and returning GOtv and DStv customers can take advantage of this offer to sample entertainment available on higher packages by just paying for their subscription. New customers and those currently disconnected can simply connect or signup during the offer period to benefit.

GOtv and DStv customers will enjoy the benefits of superior entertainment offerings packed with world-class live sports, great content, fun kids’ shows, captivating telenovelas and international movies.

For more information on this offer and other products and services, please visit: https://www.gotvafrica.com/en-mw or www.welcome.dstvafrica.com/en-mw