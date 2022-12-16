Black Isco Reflects On Growth, Corruption, Love On 5th Album

By Harold Kapindu

Hip Hop artist, producer, writer and entrepreneur Francis Chanthunya, better known as Black Isco has released his 5th album titled “Masters of Our Fate”.

In a statement, Black Isco said the album reflects who he is and tackles real life issues of growth, corruption and love among others.

He was quick to point out that this was his first album he has written in his 30s and he was thinking about life at this age.

“Masters of Our Fate is my 5th album, the first one I have fully produced on my own with no outside producers and no features so it’s 100% me. It’s also the first album I’ve made with zero curse words.

“Rap music tends to get a bad reputation because of things like cussing or promoting lewd behavior so I wanted to make something that was void of those things,” he explained.

He added, “The song “Sugar is a Drug” is about avoiding overindulgence. Songs like “My People” and “White Wine” are about striving to create a better community and better friendships with your loved ones.

“Songs like “Breathe”, “All Good” and “A Way Out” are a look at the country and the corruption involved at different levels of governance.”

According Black Isco, the new album is probably the most reflective in his discography so far.

Black Isco’s other albums are “Lingua Franca”, “No More Excuses”, “Carpe Noctem” and “The Service Kit”.

“Masters of Our Fate” is on sale at K8,000 on WhatsApp.

It is also available to stream on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Tidal and other streaming platforms.