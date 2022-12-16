Kapito urges prudent spending during festive season

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, Mana: Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has urged consumers in the country to be cautious when spending during this year’s festive season to avoid some economic hardships in January.

CAMA’s Executive Director John Kapito said consumers need to make proper budgets before making any expenditure to avoid inconveniences that usually come after the festive season.

Kapito said from the past experience during Christmas and New Year festivities, consumers spend money on a number of activities which demand a lot of money.

The statement said that this year’s festive period will be celebrated during one of the worst high cost of living due to, high interest rates and high prices of goods and services.

“Christmas and New Year are here once again and it is a period that consumers spend most of their money on a number of activities which demand a lot of money to purchase things like good food, new clothes, organising parties and travel.

“We have an obligation to ourselves and families and that demand all consumers to be prudent during this festive season by cutting down buying products and services that are of no value to our well-being.

“Consumers are advised to cut down on any unnecessary spending during this Christmas and consumers must remember that they have bills to settle,” Kapito advised.

Concurring with Kapito, a Blantyre based consumer, Alice Banda, also called on the people in the country to be careful and focus their spending on basic and important commodities only.

Banda urged people to stop entering a competition with their neighbors during the festive season, arguing that the tendency has potential to lead one into spending without any plans.

“We should not get carried away in buying anything that we see on the market in the name of Christmas and New Year.

“After the festive season, there is life again where a number of important issues need money like paying of school fees, buying of fertilizers among others,” Banda said

Among others, Cama has asked consumers to plan all expenses with family, avoid buying of unnecessary luxury goods and services, avoid impulse buying or any influence through promotions and advertisements and reduce unnecessary travel.