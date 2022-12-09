Chakwera ‘surrenders’ his powers to cadets

In desperate attempt to divert attention from his leadership failures, President Lazarus Chakwera told surprised Malawians by blaming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets that are ones who were behind the “raid, ambush and arrest” of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director, Martha Chizuma.

Chakwera was speaking at Kasungu Stadium on Friday, December 9, 2022 during the Ant- Corruption Day commemoration in Kasungu

President Chakwera’s ranting was his first reaction to the recent arrest of ACB boss, Chizuma.

According to the constitution of Malawi, Chakwera is the Commander In- Chief of Malawi Police pushed the blame to DPP cadets accusing them that they are behind the arrest.

“Chizuma’s arrest was designed to intimidate and humiliate her. It was designed to show us that Malawi’s corruption empire has infiltrated state institutions, which we already knew because the previous administration recruited its cadets into state machinery for years,

many of whom are hiding their colours.

But today, they attack on Martha’s home is being investigated, because even through Malawi’s corruption empire has struck back at us, we ar not afraid, ” said Chakwera

The Anti-Corruption day was being observed under the theme” Fight Corruption, Protect Malawi’s Future. “