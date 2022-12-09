Group Village Headman Chilambe of Machinga District is ‘foolish’-Says Ministry of Health

Ministry of health has described Group Village Headman Chilambe under Senior Chief Ngokwe in Machinga as a ‘foolish’ Village Headman.

The Ministry, which is being headed by Khumbize Chiponda as the Minster, was reacting to a story on Zodiak Online in which Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati reportedly stormed a Child Based Care Facility which is being used as a house for GHV Chilambe.

“Mfumu yopusa,” Ministry of Health commented on the story using its official facebook page, which is also verified with facebook.

However, the comment did not go well with some people who asked the ministry to take it down.

It is reported that GHV Chilambe relocated into the structure in 2019 after his house collapsed.