spot_img
6.1 C
New York
Friday, December 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Group Village Headman Chilambe of Machinga District is ‘foolish’-Says Ministry of Health

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Ministry of health has described Group Village Headman Chilambe under Senior Chief Ngokwe in Machinga as a  ‘foolish’ Village Headman.

The Ministry, which is being headed by Khumbize Chiponda as the Minster, was reacting to a story on Zodiak Online in which Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati reportedly stormed a Child Based Care Facility which is being used as a house for GHV Chilambe.

“Mfumu yopusa,” Ministry of Health commented on the story using its official facebook page, which is also verified with facebook.

However, the comment did not go well with some people who asked the ministry to take it down.

It is reported that GHV Chilambe relocated into the structure in 2019 after his house collapsed.

Previous article
Man who assaulted 70-year-old woman suspected to be a ‘witch’ arrested in Mzimba
Next article
Chakwera ‘surrenders’ his powers to cadets
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc