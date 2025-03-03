BRITAIN MUST RECOGNIZE INJUSTICES COMMITTED ON 3RD MARCH 1959

King Charles 2

Every year, on the 3rd of March, Malawians take time to remember one of the darkest days in our history. On this day in 1959, brave Malawians lost their lives in the struggle for independence from British colonial rule. GEORGE MHANGO engages renowned governance and human rights advocate UNDULE MWAKASUNGULA in this question and answer.

What happened for Malawi to start remembering martyrs on 3rd March?

The British authorities declared a State of Emergency in Nyasaland, now Malawi, and responded to growing nationalist movements with brutal force. This led to the killing of more than 50 Malawians and the imprisonment of many others, including key nationalist leaders like Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Orton Chirwa, Kanyama Chiume and many others.

What does the day symbolise?

This day is a symbol of sacrifice, courage, and the unyielding spirit of Malawians who fought for freedom and self-governance. The events of 3rd March played a key chapter in speeding up Malawi’s journey to independence, which was eventually achieved on 6th July 1964. This day remains an important reminder of the cost of freedom and the resilience of the Malawian people.

The events of 3rd March 1959 teach us the importance of unity, patriotism, and sacrifice. The men and women who stood up against colonial oppression knew that their actions could cost them their lives, yet they refused to surrender. Their bravery reminds us that freedom is never given freely- it must be fought for and protected at all costs.

This day also teaches us about the power of collective action. The fight for independence was not led by one person alone; it was a movement of many. Malawians from different regions, backgrounds, and communities came together with one voice to demand their rights. Today, as we commemorate this day, we must reflect on how unity can help us address the challenges facing our nation.

What are some of the questions that Malawians need to ask themselves?

Looking back at 3rd March, we must ask ourselves: Are we truly upholding the values that our forefathers fought for? Are we ensuring that democracy, justice, and human rights are protected? True independence goes beyond political sovereignty, it must also mean economic freedom, equal opportunities, and good governance.

We must learn that national progress requires active participation from all citizens. The fight against corruption, inequality, and poverty should be approached with the same determination that our forebears displayed in fighting colonial oppression. As Malawians, we should embrace the spirit of patriotism and work together to build a better country for future generations.

The events of 3rd March 1959 were a tragic display of colonial brutality. Malawians were killed for simply demanding their freedom, and many families were left broken, mourning the loss of their loved ones. These atrocities were not justifiable then, and they remain unjustifiable today. Over the years, Britain has acknowledged its colonial past in various countries and, in some cases, has taken responsibility by issuing apologies and compensating victims of colonial violence. We strongly believe that it is time for the British Government to do the same for Malawi.

What do you think Britain, which colonised Malawi, should do?

The British authorities must recognize that the killings of 3rd March 1959 were grave human rights violations. Families of those who died, those who were injured, and those who were imprisoned deserve justice. This can only be achieved if Britain issues a formal apology and provides compensation to the affected families. Malawi has maintained diplomatic ties with Britain over the years, but true friendship requires honesty, acknowledgment, and justice. As we commemorate this day, we must urge the British Government to take the necessary steps towards accountability, as they have done in other countries.

Malawians might not be asking for too much – simple request. The British Government must officially recognize the injustices committed on 3rd March 1959. While we have moved forward as a nation, historical injustices should not be ignored. Healing requires acknowledgment, and compensation is a way of restoring dignity to those who suffered.

Britain has taken responsibility for colonial-era atrocities in Kenya, where the victims of the Mau Mau uprising received compensation. The same has been done in other former colonies.

Malawi, too, deserves such recognition. The loss of life and suffering that Malawians endured must not be overlooked. A formal apology and compensation would be a step toward justice and historical accountability.

What should the Malawi nation do so that this history remains in the minds of citizens?

As a nation, we should continue educating younger generations about our history. Schools must continue to teach about the importance of 3rd March so that future generations understand the sacrifices made for our freedom.

Civil society organizations should also advocate for justice and push for Britain to take responsibility for its colonial injustices. The families of victims should be identified and their voices amplified in the call for justice.

Any final words?

As we commemorate 3rd March, we remember the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the fight for Malawi’s independence. We must honour their bravery and acknowledge their contributions to our nation’s freedom. However, remembrance alone is not enough. Justice must be served, and accountability must be pursued.

This is not just about history, it is about justice, dignity, and doing what is right. As we remember them l let us continue to build a nation that values human rights, justice, and national progress. The spirit of those who fought for our freedom must live on in our efforts to create a better Malawi.