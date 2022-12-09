spot_img
Man who assaulted 70-year-old woman suspected to be a ‘witch’ arrested in Mzimba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and forcing a 70-year-old woman Christiana Mphande to bury a dead body of her daughter-in-law at Mandala Zimba village in the district.

The elderly woman Mphande was being accused of bewitching her daughter in law who died in South Africa recently and her remains were brought home for burial.

During the burial, according to a video clip in our custody, a group of people pulled the victim and forced her to bury the body alone.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Peter Botha has identified the suspect as Lusungu Phungwayo.

He said the suspect is alleged to have assaulted the elderly woman an action which caused her to fall into the grave.

According to Botha, the suspect has been charged with a case of assault causing bodily harm and calling a person a witch while other suspects are answering charges of inciting violence

