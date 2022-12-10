Malawian Model Becky Shines At Swahili Fashion Week

By Harold Kapindu

Malawian Model Becky Thindwa simply known as Becky has this week returned from Tanzania where she modeled at Swahili Fashion Week which took place in Dar Es Salaam.

Speaking after her arrival, Becky said her participation as a great platform to expose Malawi to the international market.

“The event was great. I had a great experience and I have learnt a lot. It was a very good experience for me and successful,” she said.

According to Becky, Swahili Fashion Week was a very good networking platform where she shared the stage with other top models from across Africa.

“These international events also help Malawi to get recognized on international scenes,” she added.

In his remarks, Models Association of Malawi President Chris Kunda said Becky’s participation at Swahili Fashion Week was a big milestone for Malawi modeling industry.

“This is a great milestone in as far as growing our modeling industry is concerned in Malawi. Swahili Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion weeks in Africa and her participation opens more doors to other local models. This is a great way of exporting Malawian Talent,” Kunda said.

Becky has previously represented Malawi at fashion shows in South Africa and Zambia.