Over 1,464 screened women for breast cancer

BY Elizabeth Metera

Blantyre, Mana: Breast Cancer Care Foundation (BCCF) Founder and Director, Tabitha Warwick on Monday said the foundation had conducted free breast cancer screening on ,1464 women in Blantyre since October last year as a contribution towards the fight against breast cancer.

She said the foundation conducts free breast screening at its clinic every Wednesdays and Fridays at Mandala Dream Center in Blantyre.

Warwick said out of the 1464 screened they recorded 10 suspected breast cancer cases and referred 106 patients to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) for further management.

“Anyone showing suspicious masses which need further management is always referred to QECH or other private facilities for biopsies.

“We do breast cancer awareness presentations and self-breast examination workshops in schools, places of faith, offices etc. ,on top of that we are able to take our mobile breast cancer screening to other areas such as Ndirande, Lunzu and Thyolo so as to increase the number of people coming to get screened,” Warwick disclosed.

She emphasized that breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths in women, thereby calling women to create a culture of valuing their health

“We are therefore urging women to be checking their breast every month because breast cancer is treatable if detected early,” the Director said.

Health Expert, Maziko Matemba said arwick saying that breast Cancer was one of the leading cancer deaths in the country.

He commended for the concerted efforts by the Ministry of Health and other organizations in the fight against breast through awareness campaigns and breast cancer screening initiatives.

BCCF has been operating through social fundraising, donations from First Capital Bank and previous breast cancer organization.