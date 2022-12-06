Chakwera speaks on Chizuma’s arrest

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has spoken out against the arrest of Martha Chizuma, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Chakwera expressed his sentiments during his meeting this morning with the National Integrity Committee, which he had tasked with overseeing the Anti-Corruption Campaign he launched nationwide in August and of which Ms. Chizuma is a leading member.

Chizuma was scheduled to lead the Committee in meeting the President and presenting to him a report on the deliverables achieved by the various pillars of the President’s Anti-Corruption Campaign, which is scheduled to conclude on Anti-Corruption Day in three days time.

Noting that Ms. Chizuma was prevented from attending the meeting by her unceremonious arrest, the President reiterated his resolve to lead the fight against corruption and not be deterred by acts of intimidation.

In his remarks to the Committee, the President said: “This morning, we all woke up to the news that Ms. Martha Chizuma, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and a leading member of this committee who was scheduled to be in this meeting, was arrested under mysterious circumstances.

“Although I welcome the reports that she has been released, I have every intention of seeing that an inquiry into her arrest is conducted and any wrongdoers who have abused their office in this incident are held accountable.”