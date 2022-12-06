MAM refutes ordering Sheikh Hussein Douglas transfer

MAM’s Board of Trustees Chairperson Sheikh Ali Kennedy

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has refuted claims that it forced Benna Trust to transfer their employee Sheikh Douglas Hussein from Dedza to Thyolo.

According to MAM, Sheikh Douglas who is an Administrator at Al-Ayaf Centre, an institution owned by Benna Trust had his issues with some Muslims at the centre.

Muslim Media Agency has established that the Sheikh was accused by some Muslims in Dedza of working with women over men and his involvement in “Matalasimu” that was not pleasing some Muslims.

“People in the area including the Benna Trust suggested seeking guidance from MAM being a mother body of Muslims in the country after they failed to solve the differences on their own.

“After hearing all the parties involved in the case, MAM recommended that the Sheikh be transferred to avoid chaos BUT made it clear that they have a right to take a different direction since Sheikh Douglas is not an employee of the association,” MAM’s Board of Trustees Chairperson Sheikh Ali Kennedy told Muslim Media Agency.

Sheikh Kennedy said, after the dialogue, all the parties involved (Benna Trust Officials, Sheikh Douglas and Muslims in Dedza) agreed until when a faction supporting the Sheikh made a u- turn and take the case to court.

“The Sheikh agreed to be transferred during the dialogue but later connived with other people to disagree with the agreement. MAM did not order his transfer but it gave Benna Trust a recommendation because the Sheikh is their employee,” he said.

A few days ago, local media reported on a High Court ruling that ordered the MAM, Sheikh Hannif Kazembe of Dedza main mosque, his family, and close allies to stop interfering with the administration of Benna Charity Trust.

The order was issued under the guise that MAM had forced the transfer and thus it should be halted, which the association denied.-(Source: malawimuslims.com)