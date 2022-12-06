spot_img
LatestPolitics

‘Iwe Usandinyase Wamva!’-Minister Tembo tells opposition legislator  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

NANCY TEMBO: Iwe usandinyase wamva

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo has been forced to withdraw a statement which was perceived demeaning to an opposition lawmaker.

In her contribution to ministerial statement on Tuesday, Minister Tembo shouted at Zomba Malosa Member of Parliament Grace Kwelepeta saying “Iwe Usandinyase wamva,”.

The statement did not please leader of opposition Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa who asked the Minister through speaker to withdraw the statement, which the Minister did.

Tembo made the demeaning to a fellow woman as the country is observing 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence

The 16 Days Campaign is a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November to 10 December.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

