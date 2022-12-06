Govt hailed for re-opening Admarc

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, Mana: People from various villages in Zomba have commended government for re-opening Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) a move they say would save lives of many.

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture suspended Admarc operations in September this year due to maladministration.

The development gave opportunity to vendors to raise price of maize thus putting Malawians at a fix.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA), Edward Kalazile of Malosa Township said reopening of Admarc has provided a permanent relief to many starving families as they would be able to access maize at reasonable prices.

Kalazile said due to the devastating climatic conditions the country faced in the last growing season, many families failed to produce enough thus subjecting them to acute hunger.

“In some places a 50 kg bag of maize was going at K25, 000 while others charged K35, 000 which was hard for poor families. We salute government for reopening Admarc before the situation got out of hand,” he said.

Mary Biliya of Nsondole said though maize at the Admarc was limited; the price was fair and good for the poor.

“It is our prayer that Admarc will continue to have maize in stock so that the supply is not curtailed. Everyone is excited because we can now afford to have food in our homes,” Biliya explained.

A snapshot that MANA conducted in some depots in the district found multitude of people queuing on long lines anticipating to buy the commodity.

On November 22, 2022, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale announced about the reopening of Admarc and sale of maize.

Kawale said though the corporation did not have maize from its main stocks, maize would be drawn from government reserves.