CDEDI tells Chakwera to come clear on his abandonment of anti- corruption drive

By Iommie Chiwalo

NAMIWA: The act smacks double standards in the way Chakwera handles matters of national importance

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has challenged President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to explain to Malawians and indeed the international community, on whether or not his government has

abandoned the Anti-Corruption drive.

This follows the arrest of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General

Martha Chizuma on allegations that she has broken the oath of secrecy yet when disclosing contents of ACB report presented to him months ago Chizuma was cleared on the matter.

In a statement signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa questions the motive behind the arrest which comes just days after Chizuma took a bold step to arrest the Vice

President Dr. Saulos Chilima, who is also the President for the UTM Party, a major partner in the Tonse Alliance government, in connection to the alleged Zuneth Sattar corruption scandal.

“At the time Malawians expected the ACB to replicate the gesture to Malawi Congress Party (MCP), another major alliance partner, Malawians woke up to the news of the ACB Director’s arrest. To put it blatantly, President Chakwera and his MCP are creating an impression that Chizuma only had one mission to accomplish, that is to finish off Dr. Chilima and his UTM politically,” says Namiwa.

Adding further that the act smacks double standards in the way Chakwera handles matters of national importance.

“Malawians vividly recall that in January 2022, the President told the whole world that he had forgiven the ACB Director for what she did and said in the contentious leaked phone conversation. Is president Chakwera an outright liar? Or is he perhaps someone who can just be pushed around? Malawians ought to know that both the ACB and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) report to the same office, that of the President who is

also the appointing authority,” he says.

Namiwa says by reporting to President Chakwera, the two legally instituted offices simply means, there is no way Dr. Steve Kayuni can make a move that has not been sanctioned by President Chakwera, and neither can a high profile official be summoned for questioning in a high profile case without the consent of the DPP.

“We at the CDEDI, are demanding an explanation from President Chakwera as regards the ACB Director’s arrest,” he said

Meanwhile, according to Namiwa, CDEDI is following the events as they unfold and will at an appropriate time inform the nation as regards to its stand on the matter.

Malawi Law Society, Economists, development partners have expressed shock on how state machinery has conducted itself regarding Chizuma’s arrest.

For instance Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa said was traumatized by the arrest of the ACB director who was not even given a chance to dress up properly as she was picked in her pigamas.

Majority commentators have rubished government lame excuse of saying that it was not aware of the plans to arrest the ACB Tsarina.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvala has informed parliament that government through presidential directive has instituted commission of inquiry to establish the truth on who sanctioned the police to arrest the ACB Director.

However people are wondering the essence of this inquiry saying is just a matter of embezzling allowances by its representatives and MP for Machinga Likwenu Bright Msaka has asked the Justice Minister to explain the essence of the said inquiry considering that police have issued a statement saying the arrest was sanctioned by Office of the DPP.