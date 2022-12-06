MALAWI ON AUTOPILOT: Govt blames ‘Govt’ for arresting Chizuma

Malawi government has blamed and condemned state agency the Malawi Police Service (MPs) for arresting Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma.

FILE: Martha Chizuma at Namitete Police

Government Spokesperson Gospel Kazako, who also doubles as Minister of Information, made the blame through a press statement issued on Tuesday barely minutes after police released Chizuma on bail.

“As Government, we are concerned by the lack of information from the Malawi Police Service regarding the reasons why and the manner in which this arrest was affected, and we call on the police to inform the nation on these matters within the course of the day,” reads the statement in part

Kazako further said: “Notwithstanding, Government will conduct an inquiry into this incident and hold any wrongdoers accountable, for their actions undermine and threaten the progress that His Excellency President Chakwera and his Government are making to thwart the vice of corruption and bring its culprits to book.”

Earlier, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo distanced government from the arrest in parliament.

According to Chizuma’s Lawyer, Martha Kaukonde her client has been formally charged in relation to the January-leaked audio purportedly between Chizuma and a yet to be identified man in which they were allegedly discussing operations of the bureau.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera will hold this afternoon an emergency meeting with ambassadors of some western countries. Sources say majority of the envoys are outraged by Chizuma’s arrest.