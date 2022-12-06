UTM MPs Removed from Govt WhatsApp Forums

File: Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

UTM Members of Parliament and other top officials have been removed from government WhatsApp groups, Malawi Voice has learnt.

The development comes barely a day after some UTM MPs in Parliament voted against a Government Bill; Banking Amendment Bill.

Lawmaker for Ntcheu Bwanje Member Alexander Chilikumtima confirmed of the development when he stood on point of order in Parliament this morning.

According to Chilikumtima, UTM MPs are surprised that they have been removed from the all official Government WhatsApp Groups.