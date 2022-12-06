spot_img
UTM MPs Removed from Govt WhatsApp Forums

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

UTM Members of Parliament and other top officials have been removed from government WhatsApp groups, Malawi Voice has learnt.  

The development comes barely a day after some UTM MPs in Parliament voted against a Government Bill; Banking Amendment Bill.

Lawmaker for Ntcheu Bwanje Member Alexander Chilikumtima confirmed of the development when he stood on point of order in Parliament this morning.

According to Chilikumtima, UTM MPs are surprised that they have been removed from the all official Government WhatsApp Groups.

Elderly persons urged to get Covid 19 vaccine
MALAWI ON AUTOPILOT: Govt blames ‘Govt’ for arresting Chizuma
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

