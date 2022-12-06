Elderly persons urged to get Covid 19 vaccine

By solister Mogha

Zomba, December 6, Mana: Country Director for Malawi Network of Older Persons Organizations (MANEPO), Andrew Kavala has urged older persons to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kavala said this on Sunday at St. Martin Primary School Ground in Mayaka, Zomba during a Covid-19 sensitisation campaign funded by UNICEF to clear myths relating to Covid-19 vaccination.

He appealed to communities to access the jab at health facilities where the vaccine is given.

Kavala said:” We are targeting 30,000 older people across the country. We understand there are misconceptions about the jab and we would like to underscore the need for people to realize that government cannot give bad things to its people. As MANEPO we are happy that communities are able to understand the importance of the jab.”

Zomba District Social Welfare Officer, Christopher Ndaona commended MANEPO for the campaign.

Ndaona said: “We are collaborating with various organizations that are supporting the youths, women and the elderly. We would like to see people’s lives transformed.