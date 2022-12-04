The $6million Thabo Mistake

BY FRYSON CHODZI

This is unforgivable. The decision has proved to be costly at the end. When some of us wrote the AG about his decision on Technobrain, he chose impunity because he was being celebrated for his unreasonableness.

Thabo’s mercenary approach towards state issues and affairs are proving costly in the end. Some of us well predicted and of course a lot of people did not understand because they are too myopic to think beyond their stomach and today.

Thabo was a man on a mission but very wrong mission. He has made costly decisions that now will bite poor Malawians. As we are grappling with the news that Malawi will refund Technobrain US$6million for a one man decision, the country must brace itself for other similar fines because Thabo choose to be a celebrity of an Attorney General.

There is the matter of suppliers of Road Traffic MARTIS system, they too will have an axe to grind with the Government. By the way, every time you go to Road Traffic for service and you are told network is down, just know that it’s only a polite way of saying Your Government owes the supplier of the service money and are overdue hence the owners have shut down the system to force payment.

The other matter is to do with the US$350billion of which your celebrated AG wrote a demand letter to a Company in the US about some rubies by another company in Malawi. I understand the company is contemplating a counter suing Malawi Government for damaging its reputation.

Then there is this intervention of St Andrews International Schools where due to the AG style of work, the school is being reduced to another ordinary school. Very soon the school will no longer be worthy the title of international school is has enjoyed for a long time.

If my tax is going to pay for misguided decision that the AG took, the least that Chakwera can do is to fire the AG. US$6million is not small amount to just wish away. It’s a costly mistake that would have been avoided.

If Thabo is not relieved of his responsibilities, then he must personally pay the fine for his decision. After all the AG managed to convince the courts that APM and former Chief Secretary personally shoulder the responsibilities of a decision they took in their official capacity. He must follow suit.

Some of us will do whatever necessary and by any means possible to see that Thabo bears the responsibility of the same. Since it is my tax at stake, I believe I have locus-standi on the matter.

We can’t be paying for avoidable mistakes made out of malice and lack of legal basis from a person who is supposed to be a legal advisor to the entire Government.