NANKHUMWA CONDEMNS MZIMBA HORROR: Says violence against elder women is a dangerous cesspool of anarchy and lawlessness

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa says violence against elder women is a serious human rights abuse hence the need for sectors of society to wage war against stigmatization and assault.

In press statement released on Sunday, November 4, 2022, Nankhumwa says he has learnt with honor that two elderly women in Kampingo Sibande area in Mzimba were harassed, beaten and forced to bury a dead body in a graveyard for merely being suspected to have bewitched the deceased.

He says this is not the first time that elders are being subjected to harassment, attacks and others to death in the country.

“Fellow Malawians, this is a very sad trend in this country and it appears to be coming about due to strong and pervasive beliefs in witchcraft in our societies across Malawi, coupled with the attitude that justice can be meted out there and then.

“Unfortunately, the situation is pushing Malawi to slide down a dangerous cesspool of anarchy and lawlessness. We must not allow this country to go down that path,” said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South.

Nankhumwa has therefore asked the police to bring to book all those who may have taken part in the brutal attack.

Nankhumwa has also added his voice to the call that those who like to are involved in killings of people suspected to be involved in witchcraft must be treated as murder suspects.

Nankhumwa has also requested government to fulfill their promise on the K15,000 stipend for the elderly.