MDF, Unicaf University collaborate on education for officers

By Mike Van Kamande

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says normalizing its partnership with Unicaf University will allow defence force officers access tertiary education through the institution and ensure that army officers are knowledgeable professionals.

Chief of Staff, Major General George Jaffu and Unicaf University Vice Chancellor, Robert Ridley signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions on Saturday at the MDF headquarters.

Speaking after the ceremony MDF Director of Human Resource, Brigadier General Sydney Linyama said programs like Human Resource Management and Security Studies, which Unicaf University is offering, will help the staff with personal as well as professional development.

“The MoU will facilitate affordable, convenient and easily accessible programmes for our officers. By offering programmes like human resource management and security studies our officers will increase opportunities in their careers,” he said.

Brigadier Linyama said after retiring the offers can explore other opportunities using the knowledge gained from the studies and will be able to plan and get employed elsewhere.

Unicaf University Vice Chancellor, Robert Ridley was delighted with the agreement that will offer tailor-made programmes to MDF staff.

“The University will continuously engage with MDF to find out what programmes and courses are suitable and how we might improve. We will also be undertaking research and work with MDF to identify the best research projects that would benefit security and defence in the country,” Ridley said.