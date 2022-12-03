Outgoing Blantyre DC Nkasala bids farewell

By Memory Chatonda

I managed to enhance collaboration, coordination – Nkasala

Blantyre,Mana: The outgoing District Commissioner for Blantyre Bennet Nkasala Friday bid farewell to district council members with a call to desist from sabotaging council’s efforts.

Speaking during the function, Nkasala said: “When you sabotage council’s efforts, you don’t necessary attack the person at the helm rather you infringe upon the rights of communities to access tangible developments implemented by the council”.

The outgoing DC however observed that during his six year term of office, in his capacity as the District commissioner, Blantyre district had efficiently and effectively delivered remarkable projects such as the construction of Lunzu market to benefit different people.

“During my leadership, I managed to enhance collaboration, coordination and partnership with different non-government organisations and other partners from different sectors of development in order to put the district on the map in terms of development.

“Additionally, at council administration level, I made sure that council staff is paid in time using local revenue. Besides, I also made sure that the council had enough funds to hold Service Committee and Full council meetings on quarterly basis which is not usually the case with other district councils,” he said.

He then advised council staff to support his successor in order to continue with development programmes that are in place.

In his remarks, Acting District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa commended Nkasala for his massive achievements towards implementing council’s agenda in development, pledging to continue from where his predecessor had stopped.

One of the staff representatives, Tamara Zembeni then described the outgoing DC as approachable, flexible, dedicated civil servant who aimed for excellence.

Nkasala is one of the nine DCs who have been transferred and redeployed to different government ministries and departments.