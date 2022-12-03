HRDC SHIFTS DEMOS: “Some of our concerns are being addressed”

HRDC officials addressing the media at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition HRDC has shifted to a later date demonstrations scheduled for December 7, 2022 and has given government a probation to fix social economic and governance challenges the country is facing.

The organization says it has arrived at the decision after noting that some concerns are being addressed by government citing an improvement in fuel availability which was one of the key concerns.

However, HRDC has made fresh demands to president Lazarus Chakwera to reshuffle his Cabinet and remove non performing ministers, suspend Secretary to the office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba until she is cleared from the allegations made by former acting chief executive officer of National Oil Company of Malawi Helen Buluma against Zamba.

This comes as Buluma alleged before a parliamentary inquiry that she was getting some unprocedural directives from Zamba on fuel supply contracts.

The media briefing in progress

Speaking during a press briefing in Lilongwe, Michael Kayiyatsa, Vice Chairperson for HRDC said they want Chakwera to act on Zamba over the issue.

According to Kayiyatsa, on the other hand they also want Zamba to peacefully stepdown to allow investigations on allegations leveled against her.

HRDC officials led by chairperson Gift Trapense were addressing the media in Lilongwe.

The human rights group last month gave government a 21 day ultimatum to address challenges such as fuel scarcity and the mess surrounding AIP implementation this year.