By Ben Chiza Mkandawire

I have zero intentions to use my facebook to insult the president, he is doing that himself. How do you invite a company or foundation like Bridgin that doesn’t even have credible financials and expect them to give you $6.5 billion? How desperate are you?

The problem with pastors joining politics, you think everything is miracle money. I have in my possession a letter of intent by Bridgin to Luanar and in it they’re asking for Luanar to foot the bill for tickets and accommodation.

A company with access to billions and trying to invest will never ask you the recipient of their investment to cover travel costs.

This is common sense in business, the problem with allowing Naomi Ngwira and Mary Shawa to broker the deals, these two women all Northerners don’t know anything about international scams and Ponzi schemes, Bridgin tried to hoodwink the Ugandans Museven asked them to show him their bank account.

It took me less than a phone call to know the details of their intentions to scam African central banks using state house links.

They want you to issue a sovereign guarantee and pray President Lazarus Chakwera that you didn’t instruct our central bank to do the same. I pray you didn’t do that?