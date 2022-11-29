All set for ‘chilungamo chioneke’ demos…Police should not be in forefront shielding criminality

By Iommie Chiwalo

The Lilongwe District Commissioner (DC) has finally granted permission to Concerned Malawi Citizens, a grouping behind ‘Chilungamo chioneke’ peaceful demonstrations to go ahead with their arrangement which was postponed to a later date due to among other things engagement of the police on the initial date.

In his confirmation letter Lilongwe DC Lawford Palani indicates that the grouping led by Wales Khama, Cynthia Chikalema and Esther Kubwalo are free to go ahead with peaceful demonstrations as planned but strictly observe law and order so that other businesses and pedestrians are not affected.

“The permission has been granted on condition that they follow the stipulated route, have 15 Marshals in reflectors and help the police in identifying trouble makers,” says Dr Palani.

On their part the concerned have also confirmed of the development and are informing the Lilongwe business community and all well-meaning Malawians that all is set for the Chilungamo chioneke pa infa ya Emmilie demonstrations slated for Wednesday November 30, 2022 in Lilongwe.

The peaceful demonstrations aim at forcing the Inspector General of Police(IG) of the Police Service (MPS) Merlyn Yolamu to effect the arrest of suspects connected to the mysterious death of Lilongwe-based-businessman, a Malawian citizen of Rwandan origin, Emmilie Halimana Noel 31, who allegedly died in a road accident in Lilongwe along the M1 road around the Kanengo Northgate area on October 17, 2022.

“We have arrived at this decision after it became apparent that the MPS is not only reluctant to act, but has also crossed the line by shielding the suspects. Now, as country the national security remains the only thing that we should all safeguard jealously. Today is Emmilie we are not sure who will be next! As a country we should not tolerate bad apples in the police service to dent our image because of their love for money in exchange for justice,” reads a notification from the grouping.

About the route and time, the demonstrations will start at 09:30hrs from the Kamuzu Central Hospital Roundabout passing through Bisnowatty, all the way to the Presidential Drive Roundabout up to the Parliament Building main entrance where a petition will be delivered to the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security.

“It is important to point out that Malawians are living in fear not only due to the increase in crime rate but also due to the fact that the police have resorted to protect rich suspects from facing justice. It is for this reason that we are appealing to the Defense and Security Committee of Parliament to summon the IG Yolamu to explain to the nation why the service is shielding suspects in a straight forward cases like this one,” reads the statement.

The Concerned Citizens, reiterate the vow to fight for justice to prevail on the death of Emmilie.

What draws the interest of the concerned citizens is the fact that two different postmortem reports were released on the death of one person. Additionally the driver who is allegedly to have involved in the accident never reported the incident to police. Surprisingly the relations of his ex-wife proceeded to arrange burial ceremony without informing the mother and blood relations of the deceased Emmillie Halimana Noel despite having their contacts.

It is believed that the police are involved in the whole saga especially in covering up the whole ordeal so that it should be taken as an accident despite the fact that the postmortem report is indicating otherwise.

In a letter from DC protesters have been given a dress code of either red or black, the colours that are associated with showcasing displeasure.