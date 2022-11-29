US$ 6.8BILLION SCAM: Chihana says State House officials, AG Nyirenda, Gwengwe sleeping on duty

Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Yeremiah Chihana has faulted government for falling into what he calls a scam by signing a US$6.8 billion Grant from Bridgin Foundation.

According to Chihana, by signing such a Grant at State House means that the security at Statehouse is sleeping, the Attorney General is sleeping; the minister of Justice and most especially minister of finance are sleeping.

Chihana has said government has failed to do due diligence on the deal hence falling into something they think is a good deal.

He has further faulted government for lacking seriousness when entering into money deals citing a US$170 million guarantee for fertilizer which government gave to a not known company ‘Auzano Capital Management’.-(By Gift Mthuzi, MIJ Online)