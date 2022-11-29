spot_img
2.6 C
New York
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

US$ 6.8BILLION SCAM: Chihana says State House officials, AG Nyirenda, Gwengwe sleeping on duty

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Yeremiah Chihana has faulted government for falling into what he calls a scam by signing a US$6.8 billion Grant from Bridgin Foundation.

According to Chihana, by signing such a Grant at State House means that the security at Statehouse is sleeping, the Attorney General is sleeping; the minister of Justice and most especially minister of finance are sleeping.

Chihana has said government has failed to do due diligence on the deal hence falling into something they think is a good deal.

He has further faulted government for lacking seriousness when entering into money deals citing a US$170 million guarantee for fertilizer which government gave to a not known company ‘Auzano Capital Management’.-(By Gift Mthuzi, MIJ Online)

Previous article
All set for ‘chilungamo chioneke’ demos…Police should not be in forefront shielding criminality
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc