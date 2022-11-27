Over 221,000 people to receive Cholera vaccines in Zomba

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, Mana: Zomba District Health Office (DHO) will from Monday start administering Cholera vaccines to all people above one year in all Traditional Authorities (TAs).

District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Innocent Mvula said the campaign was part of various strategies the district has put in place to contain the spread of Cholera.

He said unlike in the past, the district has registered 15 cases of Cholera during the dry season, describing the development as strange and worrisome.

“Normally, Cholera is associated with the rainy season and for Zomba, the disease is common in areas along Lake Chirwa. However, this is not the case this year, we are experiencing Cholera in upland areas and in almost in all the TAs,” Mvula explained.

The DEHO urged people to consider receiving the vaccine as an important preventative measure regardless of status or religion.

He appealed to residences in the district to avoid fetching water from untreated sources and consuming food from the streets.

A member of Mntholowa Village, one of the areas affected by Cholera, Raphael hailed the DHO for the Cholera vaccine noting that it would enhance the fight against the waterborne disease.