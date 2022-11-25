No comment at this stage–Chilima

Malawi’s vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has refused to comment on corruption allegations that have been levelled against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Chilima, who is President for UTM Party-a key alliance partner in Tonse Alliance administration, was speaking in an interview with a local press on Friday after being granted a court bail.

“No comment, we will let the process to continue,” said Chilima who looked calm and composed.

ACB arrested Chilima arrested Chilima allegation that he received a bribe of $280 000 to facilitate the awarding of government contracts to companies linked to businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

He has been granted bail on condition that he pays K1 million cash bail bond, surrender his travel documents and that he should be reporting to ACB after every three months.

The Vice-President has also been ordered not to leave the country without the court’s clearance.