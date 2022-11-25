NBM contributes K5 million towards KUHES Research Conference

By Benjamin Maona, a Contributor

Mwazani (Centre) handing over cheque to Mubas representatives-photo by Benjamin Maona

National Bank of Malawi (NBM plc has contributed K5 million towards the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) Research Dissemination Conference set for Thursday and Friday.

The conference, which takes place at the University’s campus in Blantyre, is expected to attract over 800 local and international delegates.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Wednesday, NBM plc Business Development Manager, Wezi Mwazani said the Bank values the relationship between the two institutions and also takes pride in the health solutions the University offers to the nation through its training, research, clinic, and sports developments.

“We understand that during the conference, participants will present their findings in Nutrition, Mental Health, Infectious diseases, Environmental Health and other related issues. We as a Bank fully support these discussions and are keen to know some of the resolutions that will help improve our health services delivery in the country. We need healthy staff and customers for our daily operations,” she said.

Mwazani delivering the speech-photo by Benjamin Maona

KUHES Acting Dean of Students Affairs, who is also co-chairperson for the conference organizing committee, Benjamin Kumwenda commended NBM plc for the support saying it will mend the gaps in the budget.

“Our budget is K150 million and by last week we had collected about K100 million. Therefore, this gesture by NBM will push us forward so that we do not finish our conference with debts. Research is very important not only to KUHES but even the nation in various aspects including source of employment and foreign currency. We get our grants in foreign currency for various research projects. This conference will also give a chance to investigators to deliberate on various health issues and the findings will be useful to the nation,” he said.

Minister of Education, Agnes Nya Lonje will grace the conference.