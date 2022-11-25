Safety boot, boxer gives away thief

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Dowa, Mana: Police in Mponela, Dowa have arrested a 20 year old man identified as Blessings Elias Banda, for breaking into a house and going away with various items worth K125, 000.

Mponela Police Public Relations Officer, MacPatson Msadala said Banda, in the month of October, broke into a house shared by two brothers, who immediately suspected him to be behind the theft, and subsequently started looking for evidence.

“The two brothers later obtained information that Banda was offering for sale a safety boot which was positively identified by the owner. He was also found putting on a boxer short which was also among the stolen properties.

“He was then arrested and has admitted to the charge of burglary and theft. He confessed to have entered the house after jumping a fence,” said Msadala.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft which contravenes Section 309(b) and 278 of the Penal Code.

Banda, hails from Kalinda 1 Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mponela in Dowa.