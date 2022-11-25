Sunbird Nkopola set for full pack entertainment to its customers

By Hanleck Mkumba

Nepman- I am well prepared for the event

Mangochi, Mana: Sunbird Nkopola will on Saturday treat its customers on a round trip boat ride to the famous Bird Island on Lake Malawi for a special treat on top of beach volleyball, swimming, sack race and live music performance by Nepman.

Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre Supervisor, Honest Simbeye told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the company is well prepared for the lake adventure and assured customers in Mangochi and surrounding districts of full pack entertaining boat ride.

“We are very prepared for the adventure and we want to entertain our customers in and outside Mangochi,” he said.

Participating fee for the adventure is K22, 000 per person which will also cater for lunch, snacks and soft drinks as the Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre will give room for beach volleyball, swimming and sack race.

Honest Simbeye promises fun boat bride and other entertaining outdoor activities plus live musical perfomance

Simbeye said Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre will also host a Castel Bayala Fun Party Music entertainment where Nepman is expected to do a live performance at K1, 000 per head.

In a separate interview, Nepman confirmed his live performance, saying he is well prepared for the event and is looking forward to give his best at the lake.

“I’m encouraging everyone to come and enjoy the best performance with a lot of energy from my music tunes. I am going to spice up the event with good and familiar tunes,” said Nepman.