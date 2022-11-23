NOCMA SCAM: CDEDI wants SPC Zamba relieved from her duties

By Iommie Chiwalo

ZAMBA AND CHAKWERA: Birds of a feather flock together

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), is has urged President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to exonerate himself from serious allegations levelled against the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, by relieving her from her duties.

The former Acting Chief Executive Officer for the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Hellen Buluma has accused Zamba of abuse of office by alleging that by virtue of being the Chairperson for the NOCMA Board of Directors, she influenced oil deals amid fuel crisis in the country.

This has been revealed when Buluma was summoned to appear before the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of parliament, on Wednesday November 23, 2022.

“Having heard a one sided story, Malawians waited with baited breath to hear

from Zamba, who was set to appear before the same committee but in a clear

case of impunity and arrogance, she never showed up. The absence of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) during the hearing, and the gravity of the allegations levelled against the SPC gives the impression that we are dealing with a clear case of organized crime where Dr. Chakwera himself should explain to Malawians not by words but through deeds and actions, by firing the SPC with immediate effect,” reads a statement by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa.

Namiwa said if it were in a serious country, Zamba would have resigned before Buluma walked out of the PAC meeting.

“Similarly, if it were that President Chakwera was not involved in all these heinous acts, he would have fired Zamba by now,” says Namiwa who has assured Malawians that his organisation will keep on monitoring the events as they unfold, and will address Malawians at an appropriate time.

Buluma has told the committee that on September 26, Zamba sent her profiles of fuel suppliers Iconic Venture and Horizon.

She further claims that a few days later Zamba called her and introduced a man called Chief.

Buluma claims she doesn’t now his name but Zamba just called him chief.

She claims Chief later called and made inquires on the issues of fuel supply.

Buluma says Zamba told her to consider ‘Chief’, a Nigerian who presented letters of a company from South Africa.

Buluma says when the Badea fuel facility came through on November 10, Zamba sent her a message to the effect that “Kodi za Chief zili pati? Mpakana mumaliza ndalama zonsetu”.

She further claims that ‘Chief’ later called her and started shouting at her as to why she was delaying signing the deal.