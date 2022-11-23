Black Missionaries to Hold Matafale Memorial Sunday

All is set for Evison Matafale’s Memorial Show which will be held on Sunday, 27th November at Gadaga ground, Chileka, Blantyre.

Black Missionaries band leader, Anjiru Fumulani confirmed the development in an interview with local media.

He said as usual, there will be a line-up of several reggae acts curtain-raising the event which is free of charge.

Black Missionaries band, Anthony Makondetsa and other Chileka siblings are expected to perform during the show.

Matafale, who formed and led Black Missionaries died on November 27, 2001 while in police custody following his arrest after authoring what was considered seditious material.

He rose to fame and became one of the country’s favorite musicians by the year 2000 through the release of his debut album Kuimba 1 in 1999.

The late Malawi’s King of Reggae Matafale was known as ‘the prophet’ in the country and was seen as an elder in the community of Malawian Rastafarians.