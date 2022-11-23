spot_img
4.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

WITCH HUNTING: Mutharika’s Step Son Tadikira Arrested Over Mzimba Mass Grave

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Tadikira Mafubza, step son to former President Peter Mutharika allegedly in relation to the mass grave in Mzimba, Nation Online reports.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has told Nation Online that Mafubza handed himself over to police at Area 30 Headquarters a while ago.

“We have strong evidence linking Tadikira to the mass grave in Mzimba. We had been looking for him for the past three days and he decided to hand over himself at Area 30. That is all I can say for now as we continue with our investigations,” Kalaya told Nation Online

Our sources indicate that a vehicle allegedly used to ferry the people whose mass graves were found in Mzimba has been impounded as well.

In October, 30 dead bodies of people whom the police said were of Ethiopian origin were found at a forest in Mzimba.

Previous article
Ex-President Joyce Banda Honoured for Championing Long Term Development
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc