Ex-President Joyce Banda Honoured for Championing Long Term Development

By Prince Justice Banda

FILE: Joyce Banda and Vice President Saulos Chilima

Lilongwe, Mana: National Planning Commission (NPC) has honoured former president of the Republic Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda, with a certificate of recognition for her unwavering resilience and commitment towards realization of the national dreams courtesy of Malawi 2063 (MW2063).

NPC Chairperson, Prof. Richard Mkandawire who presented the certificate to Dr Banda at her house in Area 43, admitted that the former president has for long championed the realization of long term development initiatives the country is striving to achieve.

“Dr Joyce Banda is an incredible leader who has left huge foot prints in development ecosystem of the country. So, as NPC, we thought it wise to recognize the work she has been doing to fuel up her need for the country’s holistic prosperity and excellence,

“The recognition is also made to motivate other Malawians in playing absolute roles in championing the MW2063,” he said.

Mkandawire also pointed on the milestone of women empowerment campaigns Banda is enhancing in the country particularly on women financial inclusion and support through entrepreneurship.

“The fact that Dr. Banda has a network of not less than 700 women in business incubations and that she is committed to reaching a million is very incredible and a no mean achievement in pushing for Malawi’s aspirations towards MW2063,” Mkandawire emphasized.

According to Mkandawire, Malawi has a range of champions for MW2063 even at grass root level where individuals are plying for transformation of their communities hence the need for NPC to also recognise them and work hand in hand with them.

Receiving the certificate, Dr. Banda was overwhelmed that this is the first time she has been honoured at home for her endless passion and work towards realisation of MW2063 and has vowed to continue doing the same for the benefit of Malawians.

“I am truly honoured for being recognised by the Southern Africa Development Corporation (SADC) and, most importantly, here at home. I am looking forward to new challenges and busy years ahead of me as this certificate has fueled my commitment for a better Malawi and I hope together we will achieve MW2063,” Banda says.

She Banda admitted that there is a lot which needs to be done if Malawi is to realise its aspirations in the MW2063 and has urged all Malawians to be patriotic and take part in pushing for MW2063.