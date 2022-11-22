EXPOSED: Chihana proves Chakwera wrong, brings bombshell evidence to Parliament on how AIP’s K30billion was looted

Mzimba North Legislator Yeremia Chihana has presented to the Speaker Gotani Hara evidence on how the Ministry of Agriculture looted poor Malawi’s money amounting to K30billion on AIP.

Chihana said a lot of money was dubiously transferred from Malawi to various foreign food companies accounts including the United Kingdom (UK) firm, Barkaat Foods Limited.

Apart from Barkaat, other billions were transferred to Bova Investment Corp, Bank Chase Bank, CIti Bank in New York and other bank accounts in Turkey, Germany and UK.

Another Company is Foodline Company which is also part of Barkaat Foods Company

The Barkaat Food Limited is the firm which also duped government 750 million kwacha meant to supply fertilizer under Affordable Inputs Program.

Meanwhile, Chihana has provided a document to speaker’s office to substantiate his claims of activities that involved the said fraudulent transactions.

Chihana said he has presented the document to speaker’s office with various transactions that were coming from Malawi to various food companies including Barkaat Food Limited.

According to Chihana, the transactions to another company of BOVA were suspicious as they were being given to food companies and not fertilizer making ones.

Chihana says he has also all evidence on how the money was shared amongst both government and party zealots.

The evidence presented by Chihana vindicates chairperson of agriculture in Parliament Sameer Suleman and contradicts president Chakwera’ s assertions that Suleman misled to Malawians about the 30 billion kwacha looting by his inner circle including his cousin.