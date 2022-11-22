Unayo supports MANEB Examination, ID fees payments

Standard Bank Plc has partnered with Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) to provide 2023 national examinations candidates a channel for paying their examination and Identity Cards (IDs) fees using Unayo digital platform.

In a joint statement MANEB and Standard Bank said students and guardians can access the e-payment service through Unayo Merchants and Unayo App; adding that the service will be added to *247# in due course.

MANEB’s Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota said that students and guardians can use the Unayo digital platform to pay for examination fees from anywhere in Malawi.

“Unayo comes in as a practical payment option for students, their parents or guardians on all mobile networks to pay examination fees from anywhere in Malawi,” said Nampota

FILE PHOTO: Unayo comes in as a practical payment option for students- Nampota

She added that: “The new electronic application process will require a candidate to register with a MANEB approved examination centre online after which they will receive a 14-digit invoice number. The student or their guardian should then use the invoice number to make payment at the nearest Unayo merchant or on the Unayo App,’’

“With Unayo, MANEB examination fee payment is free of charge, you can simply visit your nearest merchant with the relevant fee in cash or pay conveniently on the Unayo App, allowing customers to transact from wherever they are in Malawi,” said Hiwa

UNAYO is Standard Bank’s global digital platform that connects people, businesses, and communities.

E-registration and payment systems are replacing the traditional excel based registration process and over the counter payment systems. With the web-based E-registration system MANEB provides examination centres a secure online portal to register candidates, upload ID photos, verify details and correct any possible errors earlier within the registration process and before payment of the examination fees.

To pay MANEB examination fees, clients can visit their nearest Unayo merchant with their 14-digit invoice number and the relevant fee in cash. The Merchant will receive the cash and is able to facilitate payment to MANEB on the client’s behalf.

Once on the App, the merchant selects ‘Buy’ and then under ‘Other Services’ navigates to ‘National Examination Board’. An SMS is sent to the merchant phone for successful payment.

Unayo App, customers need to sign in, and then go to buy, select other services; choose National Examinations Board, insert their invoice number and click next, after viewing the details a customer can then conﬁrm the payment.

A successful payment will generate an SMS sent to the customer’s registered phone number.

Registration of candidates for the 2023 national examinations is underway and the deadline for payment of examination fees is 16th December, 2022.