Nyasa Bullets Crowned 2022 Malawi Football Champs with 73 Points  

Nyasa Big Bullets have officially been crowned the 2022 TNM Super League champions after accumulating 73 points in thirty games.

Nyasa Bullets finished the season in style on Saturday after crushing Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar by two goals to 1 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Bullets Head Coach Calisto Pasuwa has described this year’s campaign as so competitive despite the 10 point gap with Blue Eagles that have finished second this season.

The second placed Eagles have finished the league with a one all draw against MAFCO FC at Nankhaka stadium in Lilongwe.