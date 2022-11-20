Why should we be spending so much money on donated fertiliser?Uzimwale, kuba kapena kupusa?

BY JACK BANDA

Governments of Russia and Morocco must make an independent statement regarding their donation

Listening to the report about AIP, it seems like, apart from stealing the money, all that Chakwera is doing is managing donations using the money from the AIP budget.

I think the World Food Program and the governments of Morocco and Morocco must make an independent statement regarding their donation. Is it a donation or a business venture? What are Malawians supposed to say thank you for?

It is really unbelievable that Malawians are having to pay twice to access fertiliser that is supposed to be a donation. The subsidy money that Chakwera says he is putting to the donated fertiliser and the 15,000 all belong to Malawians.

The Chakwera AIP as it were is a double edged sword dug deep in the back of Malawians. On one hand there is corruption, on the other, there is colonisation.

We all know that when Bingu came up with the idea of farm input subsidy, the World Bank and international partners were against it and never wanted to support it. Bingu was however adamant and insisted that he was going to use local resources, which he did and the results were great.

That idea of self reliance carried on with APM and the results were great through and through even though need to wean ourselves off subsidy was becoming evident.

Today with this corrupt Chakwera regime the country looks like a country of Azimwale, kuba komanso kupusa. Why should we be spending so much money on donated fertiliser which we are saying is not right for our soils?