Illovo unveils 90 grams ‘Shuga Mtape’ packet in style

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc on Wednesday unveiled 90 grams packet of sugar dubbed ‘Shuga Mtape’ at Nyambadwe Community Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre.

The historic and colorful unveiling ceremony was characterized by music performances, dances, dramas and speeches.

In his speech Illovo Malawi Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula said ‘Shuga Mtape’ packets will promote hygiene.

Lekani noted that some retailer traders across the country pack sugar into the thin plastics with bare hands which is unhygienic hence the introduction of 90 grams packet.

Recommended price is MK150- Katandula

According to Katandula, the recommended retail price for 90 grams of Shuga Mtape is MK150.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Francis Zhuwayo commended Illovo Malawi Plc for launching Shaga Mtape. He said a 90 grams packet is affordable to low income earners.

Illovo Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.